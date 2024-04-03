Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shaurya Vijayvargiya roped in for the show - Exclusive

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most successful shows on television and it is among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The show will be taking a leap soon and Shaurya Vijayvargiya child artist has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 20:05
Shaurya

MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audience are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.

It stars Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles. The fans love the chemistry between Radha and Mohan.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

These days many shows are taking a leap in order to get good TRP ratings at times with a new star cast or something.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan soon will be taking a leap and there are going to be a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Whether the current cast would continue or a new one would enter is still uncertain.

As per sources, Shaurya Vijayvargiya has been roped in for the show post the leap.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

He is a known actor of the entertainment business and has been part of many projects.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Shaurya what twists and turns would come in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Shaurya what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

