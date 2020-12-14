A quick glimpse at the star-studded moments from Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding two years back

MUMBAI: It was on this day, two years ago, that the nation witnessed the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Needless to say, the wedding celebrations were larger-than-life and at one point, looked almost like a film set with the biggest names of the entertainment industry in attendance.

The main wedding ceremony was preceded by extravagant pre-wedding functions in Udaipur, not to forget their engagement festivities that took place in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, wherein John Legend had performed.

For the big day, however, Isha chose her maiden home as the venue and tied the knot in the presence of creme de la creme of the Indian entertainment, sports and business fraternity.

For the ones who are obsessed with the lives of celebrities, there couldn't have been a better occasion. All the biggest names of the Indian entertainment world had united to celebrate Isha and Anand's wedding and fans continued to get live updates from the star-studded bash, courtesy the many social media fan pages.

Two years on, some of the star-studded moments from the royal wedding continue to be in the limelight. The elaborate guest list included the Bachchans and the Khans among many others. Since all of them share a close bond with the Ambanis, the wedding was more like a family affair and the proof of the same were the many photos and videos that found their way to the internet later.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

For instance, do you know that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan served food to guests during the celebrations? Or that almost all Bollywood celebs took to the stage and performed at Isha's sangeet?

Two newly-married couples that had all eyes on them were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It's known to all that Isha is one of Priyanka's closest friends and hence at her wedding, Priyanka was indeed one of the MVPs.

Aren't these star-studded moments from the duo's marriage the perfect treat for the fans of Bollywood celebs?

Other than their dance and grand entries, the outfits of many caught the attention of the netizens and shelled out fashion goals like no other.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza and Mouni Roy show us how the PURPLE MAKE-UP TREND will RULE 2021!

Credit: Times Now