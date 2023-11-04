Rabb Se Dua: Will Ghazal marry Haider?

MUMBAI :Haider locks Ruhaan in his room while he is unconscious and Dua tells him to cancel his wedding. Haider warns Dua to not unlock the door till the wedding. He tells her that he can’t let her madness and Ruhaan’s rudeness ruin someone’s life. While Haider leaves from there and Dua tries to stop him, Heena grabs her hand and says that she will take the secret to her grave.Ghazal and Gulnaaz watch this from a distance and Ghazal tells Gulnaaz that if she tries to take Dua’s side then I will kill you for sure. Gulnaaz asks for forgiveness from Allah. Later Haider leaves in his car and Dua tries to stop him but he leaves anyway, Ghazal comes there and mocks Dua and tells her that she will surely marry Haider. Ghazal leaves no choice for Dua and Dua says to herself that she has only one choice left and for that she knows everyone will hate her.

In the masjid, Haider is praying to Allah but he couldn’t concentrate because of the incidents that have happened. Dua cries and keeps calling him but Haider ignores her call. Heena tells Dua that whatever she has done is wrong and because of this she will lose Haider and tells her that she shouldn’t reveal the secret to Haider. She tells her that she misunderstood Dua and she regrets bringing her to be Haider’s wife. In the room, Ghazal hugs Haider’s sherwani and lays down on the bed with it. Ruhaan is sleeping in the room and gets all the flashes of Ghazal cheating him and he keeps repeating you did wrong Haider. On the other hand, Haider is thinking why Dua can’t understand that Ammi is happy, while Dua cries thinking about every harsh word that Haider told her.

Produced under Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, "Rabb Se Hai Dua" features Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore, Nishigandha Wad, Sheela Sharma, Simron Upadhyay, Sandeep Rajora, Saarvie Omana, Melanie Nazareth, Ankit Raizada and Shalu Shreya. It airs on Zee TV.