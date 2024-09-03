Rachana Mistry shares her experience of riding a bike for a thrilling sequence in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 01:49
Rachana

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s intriguing narrative, ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’, recently took a 14-year leap and the gripping narrative sees a grown-up Arya, hoping to avenge her mother and Baba’s deaths at the hands of her birth father, Satya. In the ongoing track, viewers have witnessed how Arya (Rachana Mistry), under disguise, enters Satya’s (Aamir Dalvi) house and gets evidence against him that creates issues in his election campaign. But just when Arya thinks she has won one battle against Satya, the tables are turned as Satya makes his wife, Kasturi (Himani Chawla), stand for the CM elections, leaving Arya shocked. But, Arya doesn’t lose hope and tries to manipulate Kasturi by acting as her fan in order to win her trust. 
 
In the show, Arya is seen donning many disguises in her quest for revenge from Satya. And, as part of one of the looks, Rachana Mistry had to ride a bike for an action-packed scene. And we hear that Rachana was a complete sport, as she performed this scene with ease. Reflecting on her experience with bikes, Rachana Mistry shares a personal journey deeply rooted in admiration for her sister, who first sparked her fascination with riding. Growing up, Rachana was captivated by her sister's confident presence astride a Bullet or any other bike, defying societal norms with her skill and style. Inspired by her sister Krunali's example, Rachana eagerly anticipated the day she could learn to ride herself; her wish came true with Dabangii Mulgii Aayi re Aayi. 
 
Rachana Mistry says, ‘I've always admired her when she rides a Bullet or any other bike; she looks so cool. I remember as a child, she used to ride the bike while coming to pick me up and everybody's heads would turn to her, and they would say ‘a girl is riding a bike’. Back then, it was uncommon to see a girl riding a bike, especially in our neighbourhood. She used to take me to tuition or school on her bike, and everyone would be impressed. I always thought, "When I'm old enough, I want to learn to ride a bike too.” I started trying and learning, and eventually, I could ride a bike. I'm not a master, but I can ride and control a bike.”
 
Talking about riding for the scene, Rachana added, “On set, they brought the bike for me to ride, and I was so excited. Before shooting, I took a few rounds to get used to it and understand its mechanism. We shot at night, and it was so much fun. However, the next day, there was a sequence where I had to stop the bike, and the camera was behind me. I had to put on the stand and get off the bike. But when I tried to get off, I realized the stand wasn't down, and the bike lost balance. All said and done, it was a fun learning experience for me, and it taught me a lesson that I need to wear all the gear whenever I ride any bike. Even when I go for personal rides, I ensure I take all the necessary precautions like wearing helmets and knee pads, etc. While shooting with the bike was fun, it also taught me that safety comes first, no matter what.”
 
Tune Into “Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi” tonight at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sony Entertainment Television Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi Arya Satya Rachana Mistry Aamir Dalvi Kasturi . Himani Chawla Chhayakasturi lullaby Ankush Zai supercop Chhaya Nanha Policewala competition TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 01:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mrunal Jain on Women's Day: The women in our lives play such important roles
MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Jain says that it is very important to honour the women properly in our lives. He adds that he...
Saanand Verma: Every day must be celebrated as Women’s Day
MUMBAI: Actor Saanand Verma says that we must respect and cherish the women in our live, so much so that we must...
Rachana Mistry shares her experience of riding a bike for a thrilling sequence in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s intriguing narrative, ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’, recently took a 14-year...
Rakhi Sawant’s cryptic message goes viral after ex-husband Adil Durrani shares pictures of his marriage with Somi Khan
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's controversial marriage is in the news since a long time. A lot of shocking...
On International Women's Day, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri extended wishes to Sudha Murthy on being nominated for Rajyasabha
MUMBAI: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneer...
Bhansali Music's first song 'Sakal Ban' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is all set for its global launch on Miss World 2024 stage on March 9!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the world of web series with  'Heeramandi' is all set to launch on a global...
Recent Stories
Vivek
On International Women's Day, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri extended wishes to Sudha Murthy on being nominated for Rajyasabha
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mrunal
Mrunal Jain on Women's Day: The women in our lives play such important roles
Saanand
Saanand Verma: Every day must be celebrated as Women’s Day
Rakhi
Rakhi Sawant’s cryptic message goes viral after ex-husband Adil Durrani shares pictures of his marriage with Somi Khan
Superstar Singer 3
Pune’s Devansh Bhate stuns everyone with his soulful singing on Superstar Singer 3
Pooja Sahu
Pooja Sahu on being part of Dahej Daasi: Many women will relate to the show
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!