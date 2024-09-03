Rachana Mistry shares her experience of riding a bike for a thrilling sequence in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s intriguing narrative, ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’, recently took a 14-year leap and the gripping narrative sees a grown-up Arya, hoping to avenge her mother and Baba’s deaths at the hands of her birth father, Satya. In the ongoing track, viewers have witnessed how Arya (Rachana Mistry), under disguise, enters Satya’s (Aamir Dalvi) house and gets evidence against him that creates issues in his election campaign. But just when Arya thinks she has won one battle against Satya, the tables are turned as Satya makes his wife, Kasturi (Himani Chawla), stand for the CM elections, leaving Arya shocked. But, Arya doesn’t lose hope and tries to manipulate Kasturi by acting as her fan in order to win her trust.



In the show, Arya is seen donning many disguises in her quest for revenge from Satya. And, as part of one of the looks, Rachana Mistry had to ride a bike for an action-packed scene. And we hear that Rachana was a complete sport, as she performed this scene with ease. Reflecting on her experience with bikes, Rachana Mistry shares a personal journey deeply rooted in admiration for her sister, who first sparked her fascination with riding. Growing up, Rachana was captivated by her sister's confident presence astride a Bullet or any other bike, defying societal norms with her skill and style. Inspired by her sister Krunali's example, Rachana eagerly anticipated the day she could learn to ride herself; her wish came true with Dabangii Mulgii Aayi re Aayi.



Rachana Mistry says, ‘I've always admired her when she rides a Bullet or any other bike; she looks so cool. I remember as a child, she used to ride the bike while coming to pick me up and everybody's heads would turn to her, and they would say ‘a girl is riding a bike’. Back then, it was uncommon to see a girl riding a bike, especially in our neighbourhood. She used to take me to tuition or school on her bike, and everyone would be impressed. I always thought, "When I'm old enough, I want to learn to ride a bike too.” I started trying and learning, and eventually, I could ride a bike. I'm not a master, but I can ride and control a bike.”



Talking about riding for the scene, Rachana added, “On set, they brought the bike for me to ride, and I was so excited. Before shooting, I took a few rounds to get used to it and understand its mechanism. We shot at night, and it was so much fun. However, the next day, there was a sequence where I had to stop the bike, and the camera was behind me. I had to put on the stand and get off the bike. But when I tried to get off, I realized the stand wasn't down, and the bike lost balance. All said and done, it was a fun learning experience for me, and it taught me a lesson that I need to wear all the gear whenever I ride any bike. Even when I go for personal rides, I ensure I take all the necessary precautions like wearing helmets and knee pads, etc. While shooting with the bike was fun, it also taught me that safety comes first, no matter what.”



Tune Into “Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi” tonight at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.