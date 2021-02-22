Raghav talks about working with Dharmesh, says only he has the right to tease him and reveals how he deals with trolls

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

Now, once again, Raghav is back as a host on Dance Deewane, and he will be once again working with good friend Dharmesh.

Team TellyChakkar spoke to Raghav and asked him how does it feel to work with Dharmesh again, to which the dancer said that he shares a very special friendship with Dharmesh and he was the first friend he made when he came down to Mumbai.

He further said that only he has the right to tease him so much and no one else can take that liberty and it is because of him that Raghav gets a lot of content to give on stage.

We further asked him about how he deals with trolls, to which Raghav said that he doesn’t know who invented this social media thing and says that when a celebrity does anything wrong, even a small mistake, then they get trolled badly.

Raghav says that he does feel very bad and at times feel like giving a whack to the person but he controls himself and doesn’t do anything.

Well, that’s a price one pays for being a celebrity. On the one hand, you will be kept on a pedestal, and on the other hand, you will be trolled and brought down, but it depends on how you deal with it.

Raghav has always been calm about it and deals with trolls in a positive way.

