These are the two things that Himanshi Khurana wants to achieve in the year 2021

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana was already a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry. However, she became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi won several accolades for her participation in the show. Well, the actress was also a hot topic of discussion because of her growing closeness with co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Asim and Himanshi came close to each other during the show and their chemistry was clearly visible. There were several occasions when Asim and Himanshi's relationship was questioned. However, the duo came out stronger. Fans are in love with this cute couple and they have shared several cosy moments on social media leaving their fans elated.

While Asim's career saw a huge rise post Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi too is reaching new heights career-wise.

Himanshi is quite ambitious because of which she has reached here today. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Himanshi revealed an interesting thing about her wishlist.

The actress reveals how she gives herself three targets to achieve and manages to accomplish them by end of the year.

When Himanshi was further asked to reveal the three wishes, she got candid about it.

Himanshi said, "I always wanted to launch my own makeup range. The production of the same kickstarted last year but it came to a halt due to a pandemic. Things didn't work out as per my plan."

Revealing her second wish which is yet to be accomplished, Himanshi said, "I want to get featured in International Film Festival."

Himanshi had given herself three targets for the year 2021 out of which one is already fulfilled.

Speaking about the same, Himanshi said, "I always wanted to get featured in New York's Times Square and I am quite happy that my one wish got fulfilled."

The year 2021 has just started and Himanshi is already making efforts to fulfil and achieve all her dreams.

Well done, Himanshi!

