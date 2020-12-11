Rajan Shahi celebrates his birthday with Niyati Joshi on YRKKH sets

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known to treat his cast like his family. The ace producer turned an year older last week, but since most of the cast of his popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" was not present on that day, so he decided to have a small cake cutting ceremony once again. And it was a double celebration as it was Niyati Joshi's birthday too. She plays Kartik's mom Swarna in the show.

Rajan Shahi said, "It was great celebrating Niyati's and my birthday today with the Goenka family. It always feels good to be around 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors. We missed Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan but they were shooting in Madh. The entire cast has a lot of positivity, warmth and team bonding and it feels good to spend time with them."

"My celebration with Shivangi and Moshin on completion of 1200 episodes of Kaira is pending. Though I wished them yesterday I will personally meet them and celebrate tomorrow," he added.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is one of the longest-running daily soaps on television. Produced under Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus.