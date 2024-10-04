Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses on television today.

As the leading face of Anupamaa, Rupali recently was spotted at the iftar party which was thrown by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali opened up on her stint with Anupamaa and the process of making the show.

Rupali shared, “We usually do not have too much pressure as we are not narrated more than two episodes. Being the central character, I feel it is important to know how the story is ahead as the tone used can make or break the episode but thanks to our efficient directors they guide us well and the creatives give us full back up.

No actor is a one take performer and there are times when we fumble and goof up. It is the editors and the entire production unit who cover up for our mistakes and while the audience applauds the actors for the way we perform and look on television, the actual credit goes to the entire team.”

Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From Rohit Purohit, Shivangi Joshi to Rupali Ganguly among many others, there were many celebrities who graced their presence.

