Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali opened up on her stint with Anupamaa and the process of making the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:39
Rupali

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses on television today.

As the leading face of Anupamaa, Rupali recently was spotted at the iftar party which was thrown by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali opened up on her stint with Anupamaa and the process of making the show.

Also Read: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly recalls being treated as an outcast while starting a TV career to run home and pay father's hospital bills

Rupali shared, “We usually do not have too much pressure as we are not narrated more than two episodes. Being the central character, I feel it is important to know how the story is ahead as the tone used can make or break the episode but thanks to our efficient directors they guide us well and the creatives give us full back up.

No actor is a one take performer and there are times when we fumble and goof up. It is the editors and the entire production unit who cover up for our mistakes and while the audience applauds the actors for the way we perform and look on television, the actual credit goes to the entire team.”

Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From Rohit Purohit, Shivangi Joshi to Rupali Ganguly among many others, there were many celebrities who graced their presence.

How much do you love watching Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa? Show your love for Rupali in the comment section below!

Also Read: Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, OTT space and Hindi movies. 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Deepa Shahi TellyChakkar Iftaar party Rohit Purohit Shivangi Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunayana
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
Rohit
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE
Divyanka
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals a suggestion she would give to her younger self during her initial days in the industry!
Doree
The cast of COLORS’ 'Doree' opens up about Mahi Bhanushali's incredible transformation into Bhola
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?