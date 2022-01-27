Rajan Shahi speaks on the mutual decision of letting Raqesh Bapat go from the new show 

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi, who is currently producing hit shows like "Anupamaa" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has a new show, featuring Shaheer Sheikh, in the pipeline. The said show would have seen Raqesh Bapat return to TV after a long hiatus of seven years. However, things couldn't work out between the ace producer and Raqesh due to some schedule issues.

Rajan revealed that it was a mutual decision. In a statement, he said, "Yes, Raqesh Bapat will no longer be a part of the new show and it was a mutual decision taken together. Raqesh is a good friend and a great human being, however, due to some time and date frame issues things couldn't work out and we mutually decided not to work on the show together."

"I am looking forward to working with Raqesh in the future, maybe in some other show of ours. I wish him the very best for his future projects. I did try my best to have him on board the upcoming show but unfortunately, it was not feasible. Hopefully we will work together in the near future," Rajan concluded.