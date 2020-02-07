Rajat Shukla’s Aap ki Adalat to take place in the Bigg Boss house?

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is one of the best seasons and the BARC ratings is the proof of it. The season as seen a lot of ups and downs in relationships and we have seen so many fights that have taken place in the house.

Recently we saw the journalist who had gone inside the Bigg Boss house and how they grilled and asked questions to the contestants, and how this all task affected Shehnaaz too.

Now very soon we will have the ace journalist Rajat Sharma gracing the show, and he will be questioning the contestants.

As per media reports, it seems that he will be doing his show Aap ki Adalat on the show, and the contestants will be on the hot seat.

Now only that the ace journalist will also bring a twist in the game, and what that will be one will have to wait and watch.

It will be interesting to see what Rajat Shukla will spice the entertainment of the show.