Rajeshwari Sachdev: Theatre most challenging medium

MUMBAI: Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev says theatre is the most challenging and exciting medium of all formats.

"I've always believed that theatre as a medium is the most challenging and exciting of all formats. It builds an unfathomable passion for an artist for the stage and I think every actor who has been on stage develops a profound love and respect for the arts," Rajeshwari said.

"When I am on stage, I know that the performance I have given in that moment is singular and unique as the next time the rendition might differ as each time there comes a difference in perspective or the challenges of being on a different stage.

"Which is why I love the experience so much. It has so much to explore," she added while talking about her experience while working on Zee Theatre's "Double Game".

"Double Game" is a suspense thriller about a couple at loggerheads, consistently trying to outwit each other.

Directed for the stage by Vijay Kenkre, it also stars Uday Tikekar and Smita Tambe, and will be available on Airtel Spotlight this month.

