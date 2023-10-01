Rajjo and her Mai enjoy some fun moments on the sets of Rajjo, check out

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

Also read: Rajjo: Exclusive! Madhumalti devises a new plan; Arjun to leave the house furiously

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from your favorite shows and stars. We know how much you’ll await every episode of Rajjo and the stars too, try to give out the best content for its loyal audience.

However, we are sure that the episodes aren’t the only thing our readers are interested in! We gather some tidbits around what happens behind the scenes or the personal lives of your favorite TV celebs.

Recently, we came across some bts posts from the set.

Check out this cool duo of mother and daughter!

Gungun Uprari seems to be in a playful mood and is seen hitting her on-screen daughter with her plait. Check out the hilarious video!

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Rajjo, as we know that Arjun’s mother is aware that Arjun’s destiny is tainted and she thought that sacrificing Rajjo’s life will clear things up for Arjun. But Arjun finds out about it and decides to leave the house so that neither he nor Rajjo is in danger.

In the forthcoming track, we will see that Arjun’s mother, Madhumalti, is not the one to give up easily. She is determined to sort things for Arjun and is ready to do whatever it takes for the purpose. She, therefore, devises a new plan.

Also read: Not Running, but Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey prepares for a Cricket Match?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on behind the scenes on your favorite shows!