Raju Srivastava Health Update: Dangerous! Raju Srivastava’s health condition seems critical with no sign of improvement

MUMBAI :Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering from cardiac arrest on August 10. If recent reports are to be believed then the popular comedian's health remains critical.

Raju's health condition seems critical and there is no improvement. On Friday, Raju's family issued a statement wherein they said that the comedian is stable and also requested his fans to not believe any fake rumours. The comedian continues to be on life support.

Raju had undergone angioplasty on August 10 and fans have been praying for his recovery. Earlier, Raju's nephew had stated that the comedian is showing a positive response to the treatment. He even slammed false rumours about Raju and said that there are no signs of negative results in his reports. He even said that Raju moved his hand and fingers.

Raju's family took to social media and released a statement that read, 'Raju Srivastava ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him.'

Raju rose to fame after participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and since then he has been winning hearts across the globe. On the work front, Raju was a part of Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also worked in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar.



