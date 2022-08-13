Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Raju Srivastava’s condition is stable, confirms family members

Raju Srivastava has done shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss, Shaktimaan, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show amongst others

Raju

MUMBAI: Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava’s condition is stable and his family has shared a note about his health update.

Here is the note: Dear all, Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated.

Initially, sources in AIIMS, Delhi said on Friday (August 12) that his health was deteriorating even two days after he suffered a heart-attack. But now, according to his family, his condition is stable.

Earlier it was reported Raju Srivastava continues to battle for life at AIIMS in Delhi, a source from the TV industry informed. The condition has improved, but only marginally. A close source informs, "Raju's entire family is at the hospital, throughout day and night. Raju continues to be on a life-supporting system. He has still not regained consciousness. The doctors are now saying that he is better but just a bit better than yesterday."

Recounting that it all began on the treadmill where he collapsed earlier this week, our source says that the officials of the gym where he was running on the machine, brought him to AIIMS in the nick of time.

