Rakhi Sawant breaks into tears while sending condolences to her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli after brother's demise 

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli took to her social media to inform fans about the heartbreaking news of her brother Jatin’s demise due to COVID-19 complications. She shared that he was only 29 years old, and had health issues for many years. Soon after, Nikki’s co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 such as Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin sent condolence messages to Nikki and her family. Today, Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi, and she was seen breaking into tears while sending condolences to Nikki Tamboli after her brother’s death.

While interacting with the paps, Rakhi Sawant said that she is extremely heartbroken and sad to hear about the demise of Nikki’s brother. She also added that when Nikki was in the Bigg Boss house, she would often cry, saying that she missed her brother. “Nikki Tamboli jab andar ghar me thi na, roti thi ki mujhe mere bhai ki yaad aati hai. 'Dada' bolti thi use,” said Rakhi. She further expressed her grief and sent condolences to Nikki and her family.

Rakhi Sawant was seen tearing up while talking about this, and also shared her grief over the COVID-19 crisis in the country. “Mujhe bahot takleef ho rahi hai, Nikki bohot pyaar karti thi apne bhai se. I'm just thinking wo kis haal me hogi abhi. Mujhe to itna rona aa raha hai,” said Rakhi, as she broke into tears.

