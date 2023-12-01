Rakhi Sawant finally breaks her silence on her husband Adil cheating on her

Rakhi Sawant these days is grabbing the headlines for their marriage with Adil where she did a nikah and accepted Islam and has a new name “Fatima”
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 14:02
MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed headlines again as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many fans also said that they were a planned couple and that their marriage was fake. Finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him, and how to hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media, and looked super-hot and happy. Her interviews with her boyfriend Adil have gone viral on social media.

 These days she is grabbing the headlines for her wedding with her boyfriend Adil where she did a Nikah and changed her name and accepted Islam.

There were reports doing the rounds that Rakhi was upset with their husband Adil as she caught him cheating and she had read some of his messages.

But now the actress took on social media and said cleared the air and said that there aren’t any issues.

She shared a video of the two and captioned it saying “I am happy with my marriage. I love my Adil as my husband”

She finally cleared that there is no problem in her marriage and that all is good and she is madly in love with him.

Well, Tellychakkar wishes Rakhi Sawant a happy married life.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
