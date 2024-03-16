Rakhi Sawant to get arrested? Adil Khan Durrani alleges multiple FIRs against her

Adil claimed in a recent interview that he has lodged numerous FIRs against Rakhi and that she will be jailed as soon as she gets back to India. He claimed that despite Rakhi's best efforts, she had not yet been successful in obtaining bail.
MUMBAI : Adil Khan Durrani, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, has stated that the actress is "absconding" and has spent the last four months in Dubai. Adil claimed in a recent interview that he has lodged numerous FIRs against Rakhi and that she will be jailed as soon as she gets back to India. He claimed that despite Rakhi's best efforts, she had not yet been successful in obtaining bail.

“Bahut saari FIR file ki hai maine Rakhi ke against. (I have filed a lot of FIRs against Rakhi). Why she is in Dubai you know? Because uske upar jo humne case kiya hai uski wajah se usko bail nahi mil rahi hai. She is absconding from India from last 4.5 months. That is why she is in Dubai,” Adil told Bollywood Bubble.

“If she comes to India, she will be behind the bars in next 2 hours. She is not able to get a bail as magistrate, 67 A ka FIR jo humne kiya hai magistrate, sessions and hight court have rejected her plea. She has even applied for bail in supreme court but her application has not put up yet,” he added.

Since he revealed that he was getting married again, this time to Somi Khan, Adil Khan Durrani has been in the news. The couple tied the knot on March 7, 2024. Somi Khan and her sister Saba Khan participated in Bigg Boss 12.

Adil was previously married to Rakhi Sawant. However, they called it quits last year following a series of accusations made by the Bigg Boss star against him, including claims that he had extramarital affairs. On February 7, 2023, Adil was subsequently taken from Rakhi's home and placed under arrest. After being incarcerated for five months, he was released.

Adil recently charged Rakhi with spreading negativity and pleaded with her to stop. “She is like the coronavirus and we the world will be lucky to get saved from her. I want her to get settled somewhere far away so that Mumbai and India can become more peaceful in her absence,” he said.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 16:56

