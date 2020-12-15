Rakhi Sawant to reveal her husband's identity soon, claiming none of it to be a PUBLICITY STUNT

MUMBAI: During the talks, Rakhi asked them to pray for her husband to come out while she is in the show.

Rakhi revealed that she has pleaded with her husband to reveal himself in front of the world as nobody believes about her marriage. Rakhi said that she asked him to keep the value and respect for her word because people still think that she has talked about her marriage to gain publicity and it is all fake.

The actress further indirectly mocked Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who were also present in the room and said that people out here are in a relationship but say that they are just friends and everyone believes them. But don’t believe in my marriage. Aly Goni, who was sitting there burst out laughing.

She added, “Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Are nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity).”.

Rakhi further went ahead and shared with everyone that her husband has said that it is not easy for him to do so. And that he would surely reveal himself and come out publicly before they have kids. She told, he says, “It is not easy for me. Give me some time. Main sabke saamne aaunga (It is not easy for me. Give me some time. I will reveal my identity).”.

Credit: Bombay Times