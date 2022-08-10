Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother is in a critical condition and she has difficulty in breathing

Rakhi is one of the most controversial personalities on television and now recently while talking to the media she revealed how her mother was unwell and in a critical stage.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 18:30
Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother is in a critical condition and she has difficulty in breathing

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him, and also about how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life and has found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines recently,  as Adil and she got married and she converted herself to an Islamic religion but is happy in her marriage.

ALSO READ :  Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”

Recently, she revealed that her mother is in a critical state and that she has difficulty in breathing so she is worried and sad for her mother.

While interacting with the media, she was asked about her mother’s health to which the actress said that she is in a critical stage she cannot breathe and she is worried for her mother.

When asked about the movie Pathaan the actress said that this is not the right time to speak as her mother is unwell and she wishes the whole team the best of luck.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi entertains the audience but at times behind that madness there is a lot of pain and sorrow.

Tellychakkar wishes Rakhi’s mom a speedy recovery.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Follow this skincare regime to reduce your dark circles
MUMBAI: In the digital age, technology has made many tasks easier, but it has also come with negative consequences for...
Food items to keep in handy while travelling with kids
MUMBAI: It becomes difficult for most of us to follow a proper diet while travelling. Although elders eat something or...
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Sexy! Check out these ravishing pictures of Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI :Sanjeeda Sheikh is an actress who works in the Hindi television industry. Sanjeeda has played various roles on...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :As we see, there is a lot of buzz regarding the different news from the entertainment world. On one hand we can...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their goo
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out