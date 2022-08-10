Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother is in a critical condition and she has difficulty in breathing

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him, and also about how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life and has found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines recently, as Adil and she got married and she converted herself to an Islamic religion but is happy in her marriage.

Recently, she revealed that her mother is in a critical state and that she has difficulty in breathing so she is worried and sad for her mother.

While interacting with the media, she was asked about her mother’s health to which the actress said that she is in a critical stage she cannot breathe and she is worried for her mother.

When asked about the movie Pathaan the actress said that this is not the right time to speak as her mother is unwell and she wishes the whole team the best of luck.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi entertains the audience but at times behind that madness there is a lot of pain and sorrow.

Tellychakkar wishes Rakhi’s mom a speedy recovery.

