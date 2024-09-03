Rakhi Sawant’s cryptic message goes viral after ex-husband Adil Durrani shares pictures of his marriage with Somi Khan

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's controversial marriage is in the news since a long time. A lot of shocking revelations were made by Rakhi and Adil against each other. However, Adil is now married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan. Yes, Adil recently confirmed the news that he is married to Somi Khan and he even took the court's permission to marry her. Somi was seen in Bigg Boss 12. She had entered the show with her sister, Saba Khan and they were amongst the strongest contestants.

Adil and Rakhi's divorce news has not come out yet. But Adil spoke to Times Now yesterday and said that bigamy does not apply in his case. He said that Rakhi never divorced her husband Ritesh Raj Singh when she married him. He said that Rakhi lied to him saying that she never married Ritesh Raj Singh legally.

Adil has now shared his wedding pictures with Somi Khan on Instagram. Somi was dressed in a beautiful red lehenga for her special day while Adil opted for a white royal sherwani. Sharing the wedding pictures, Adil wrote, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan durrani Somi Adil khan 03.03.2024 #Adilsomi#Adilkidulhan"

After Adil posted these dreamy pictures, Rakhi took to her Instagram to share some sad quotes. She shared a post about her facing everything in life alone. She wrote she went through family issues, trust issues, heartbreak and many other things alone and she is proud of herself.

She shared another note in Hindi where she shared that she wanted to see others happy but now she is left all alone.

Adil and Somi fell in love after shooting for a music video in Dubai. They dated for seven months and are now married.

