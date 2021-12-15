Rakhi Sawant snapped during the ticket to finale task, throws Bigg Boss’s property as contestants get out of control

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is getting interesting with each passing day. Where Rakhi Sawant had won the first ticket to finale task, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee became the winner of the spaceship task for the next ticket to finale. The second ticket to finale will begin today. COLORS has posted a promo and it appears that the activity will be about robbing antic pieces. But with Bigg Boss’s history one thing we know for sure, that there will be a lot of shocks and surprises.

In the promo, Rakhi seems to lose her calm as a sanchalak of the task and gets violent she throws a prop. Her talk of the town husband, Ritesh also turns red as he gets into a tussle with Rajiv Adatia. By the end of the promo, one thing is clear that Bigg Boss is not happy with the havoc that has been done during the task and announces something that will break contestants’ hearts. Just like us even you are wondering what it might be? Well, we will know soon!!

While sharing the promo, Colors tweeted, “Gharme heat ho raha hai rise, kisko milega yeh task ka prize? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect . #BB15 #BiggBoss.”

Today’s episode will be filled with endless interesting fights where on one side, entertainment queen Rakhi gets aggressive, and on the other side, we will also witness a major fight between contestants Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale. In one of the promos, we can notice Abhijit helping Devoleena in the task and telling her, “Tere liye kuch bhi kar jaunga. Pappi deni hai tujhe mujhe.” This statement highly offended her.

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is getting closer to finale. A few days back, host Salman Khan visited the contestants inside the house and gifted them a golden chance to connect with their family through video calls. But Shamita Shetty remain strong and decided to pass the opportunity and save the amount for the winner.

Shilpa Shetty got overwhelmed with the sweet gesture of her sister Shamita.“I am so proud of how gracefully you have handled the situation and yourself, my dearest tunki. The way we have been brought up has given us the ability to value and be considerate of everyone around us. Makes me proud to see you take such a tough but honest decision selflessly. Love you my darling”, Shilpa shared on her Instagram story.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE.COM