Ram Kapoor becomes a victim of DOMESTIC ABUSE!

Well now Ram has taken to social media to share a post where he has scar marks on his body which apparently Chopper has scarred him with. Ram captioned the post as: I’m a victim of domestic abuse and I have the scars to prove it!!!
Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well known face on Indian Television. Apart from shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. he has also been part of many Bollywood films. The actor who celebrated his 50th birthday recently has now stunned his fans with his amazing physical transformation.

Ram who is a well known face in the world of Television and Movies keeps sharing little anecdotes from his life. (Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, Dilip Joshi-Disha Vakani are few of the Television celebrities who appeared on the show)

Ram Kapoor won millions of hearts with his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The talented actor who once weighed 135 kgs, lost 30 kgs and his journey of his phenomenal physical transformation left many speechless. Well, Ram is also extremely fond of dogs and he has a dog named Chopper.

Ram often takes to social media to post various cute videos of his dog and all what shenanigans he engages in routine life. Well now Ram has taken to social media to share a post where he has scar marks on his body which apparently Chopper has scarred him with. Ram captioned the post as: I’m a victim of domestic abuse and I have the scars to prove it!!!

Take a look:

In a second post he put up a video where Ram is seen talking about the scars to him and shared how Chopper understands and responds to every word he says! (Also Read:Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor)

Now, the scars may take time to go away but isn’t Chopper extremely cute as he seems to know that he has goofed up!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 17:49

