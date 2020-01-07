Randeep Rai OPENS UP on NOT being a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai season 2!

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai is definitely missed for his stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV.

Playing the part of Sameer, a guy from the 90’s era, it showcased his love story with Naina (Ashi Singh). How the two fell in love, got married became a couple, faced highs and lows in life together and lived happily ever after, the show was a visual delight.

The show has gone off air and the makers promised to be back with a season 2.

Randeep is missed on television and the season 2 of the show is being planned too. However, this time the actor won’t be a part of the project. We contacted Randeep to know his views on the making of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai season 2, to which he said, “I was never supposed to be a part of the project. I miss the show and it was very close to my heart. There are some good memories that I have from the show.”

Way to go Randeep!