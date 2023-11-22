Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”

MUMBAI: MC Stan made history by winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. His time on the show is often recalled by fans, as the rapper created many memorable moments on the show. He recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17 to launch the Farrey Title Track from the film ‘Farrey,’ and was joined by the cast of the film.

The moment clearly meant a lot to MC Stan, as it also marked his return to the very same stage on which he was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The rapper took to Instagram, and shared some pictures of his recent appearance on the show. The pictures included moments with host Salman Khan and the cast of ‘Farrey,’ including Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw. He captioned the post with, “i Try everyday Not to act like kanye . Being S T A N Iconic moment Back on BB After one whole year !!!Alhamdulhillah for everything”

MC Stan also got the opportunity to interact with the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, and had a fun conversation with friend Munawar Faruqui, and also showed his support for him. He also gave some sound advice to Anurag Dobhal who previously said he wants to leave the show.



MC Stan’s appearance brought back memories of his time on Bigg Boss 16, which included his fun conversations and unique use of words. His moments with his fellow ‘Mandali’ members, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Abdu Rozik, are also treasured by fans.