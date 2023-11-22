Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 15:38
MC Stan

MUMBAI: MC Stan made history by winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. His time on the show is often recalled by fans, as the rapper created many memorable moments on the show. He recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17 to launch the Farrey Title Track from the film ‘Farrey,’ and was joined by the cast of the film.

The moment clearly meant a lot to MC Stan, as it also marked his return to the very same stage on which he was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The rapper took to Instagram, and shared some pictures of his recent appearance on the show. The pictures included moments with host Salman Khan and the cast of ‘Farrey,’ including Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw. He captioned the post with, “i Try everyday Not to act like kanye . Being S T A N Iconic moment  Back on BB After one whole year !!!Alhamdulhillah for everything”

MC Stan also got the opportunity to interact with the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, and had a fun conversation with friend Munawar Faruqui, and also showed his support for him. He also gave some sound advice to Anurag Dobhal who previously said he wants to leave the show.
 
MC Stan’s appearance brought back memories of his time on Bigg Boss 16, which included his fun conversations and unique use of words. His moments with his fellow ‘Mandali’ members, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Abdu Rozik, are also treasured by fans.

Rapper Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan Alizeh Agnihotri Sahil Mehta Prasanna Bisht Zeyn Shaw Salman Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 15:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor
MUMBAI: Through his exquisite acting, actor Kartik Aaryan has been capturing the hearts and minds of his fans. With his...
Must Read! Sara Tendulkar condemns fake account impersonating her and sharing DeepFake pictures; deletes her statement later
MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes....
Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob
MUMBAI: The well-known actor Tanuj Virwani is the child of Anil Virwani and Rati Agnihotri, a former actress. Tanuj is...
Pushpa Impossible: Surprising! Rashi wants Dilip to stay in their house after released from jail
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Woah! Ajay Devgn has completed 32 years in the Hindi film industry, check out this nostalgic video posted by the actor
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been...
Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”
MUMBAI: MC Stan made history by winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. His time on the show is often recalled by fans, as the...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rahul Vaidya
Awe! Rahul Vaidya opens up about the meaning behind daughter Navya’s name and teases revealing her face soon
Krushal Ahuja
Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak
Disha Parmar
Aww! Disha Parmar sends sweet birthday wishes to this special person in her life, check it out
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Animal”