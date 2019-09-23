News

Raqesh Vashisht's birthday wish for estranged wife Ridhi Dogra will restore your belief in friendship!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: The news of television's adorable couple Raqesh Vashisht and wife Ridhi Dogra deciding to separate from each other broke many hearts.

It came as a sudden shock to many who always believed that it was happily ever after for Raqesh and Ridhi.

The duo is separated but with dignity. Unlike other couples, they have had no brawls, no complains, and no statements against each other.

The couple parted ways but mentioned that they would never break their friendship.

Ridhi celebrated her birthday recently, and Raqesh’s wish for her was proof of their undying friendship.

Ridhi reposted Raqesh’s wish and thanked him for the gesture.

The way Raqesh and Ridhi have dealt with the situation just goes to prove that they are extremely understanding, mature, and strong individuals.

Have a look at Raqesh’s wish for Ridhi and her reply.


What are your views on their friendship? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
