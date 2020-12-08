Rashami Desai is a gem of a person: Hina Khan

MUMBAI: It’s true that two actresses can be friends in the industry.

The television industry is a testimony of the same and their pictures on social media show us how they spend their time together while shooting and otherwise. Well, Rashami Desai and Hina Khan are two of the biggest names on television today.

Rashami is talked about for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 where her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and Arhaan Khan came to light and also how she is as a person. Hina, on the other hand is spoken about her stint on television, her lifestyle and how she is making waves in Bollywood. Well, Rashami has time and again shared that she is a big fan of Hina and this time again, Rashami and Hina proved their love and admiration for each other openly on social media.

Hina mentioned that Rashami is a gem of a person in an undekha video of Bigg Boss.

