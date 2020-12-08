BIG TWIST and SURPRISE VOTE-OUT in MTV Roadies Revolution

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about one of the most popular reality shows MTV Roadies Revolution. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singha lashes out at Akash Verma and Abhimanyu Raghav in his own STYLE)

The previous episodes gave the audience an edge-of-a-seat kind of experience as Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi battled it out to become the lone survivor in an extremely adventurous task named ‘The Drone Survivor’. Sanjay won the task which resulted in Arushi Chawla’s eviction.

Well, after a fiery elimination, the contestants will yet again be cought off-guard by the host Rannvijay Singha as he announces yet another surprise vote out session.

Apart from the eviction, the vote-out session will also result in contestants landing in their favourite gang- leaders’ teams.

While currently, Prince Narula has Akash Verma and Apoorva Gole, Varun Sood has Jayant and Nisha, Neha Dhupia has Sanjay and Nikhil Chinapa has Micheal Ajay in their teams.

It will be quite interesting to see who ends up at which team in the upcoming episodes.

Are you excited for the same?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Meet Micheal Ajay’s GIRLFRIEND)