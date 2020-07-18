Rashami Desai on maintaining financial stability during lockdown: Post Bigg Boss 13, I wanted to buy a Mercedes but I cancelled my plan

MUMBAI: COVID-19 pandemic has led to financial instability in all the sectors as the economy has been globally hit in the last four months of lockdown. Rashmi Desai shared that during this pandemic it was necessary to be well-planned and even she cancelled her plans of buying a Mercedes post Bigg Boss 13.

"I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs. I feel now during this lockdown if you have understood your needs, then cut down on your needs, your expenses will automatically get minimized. Everything will get sorted. I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life. I know my responsibilities and things I am facing or dealing with. I believe it is in my hand to show or create my lifestyle in the minds of the people. What lifestyle I want to lead, I have to decide. I have started deducting the things from my life, the habits from life which I don't need. As an actress I realised for maintenance I need to go to the parlour and I have to face the camera. These are the two important things in my life. So, I have realised that I have to minimize my needs," shared the actress.

During this lockdown a number of TV shows were abruptly shut down as the producers could not afford to continue with the show. When asked if there was any kind insecurity related to not getting work or her shows being shut down overnight, Rashami said, "I feel insecurity, discomfort, stress are part of your lives. As an actress I also deal with insecurity of my show shutting down. I also go through that fear. Somewhere when I am working I am relaxed that monthly at least I am earning a certain amount. I have noticed this pattern that every five years you see a change. When I was doing Uttaran I would be very happy as the show ran for a long time and was a huge hit. Later, when I did Dil Se Dil Tak, then I realised that the audience has changed and they want to see real stuff, relatable subjects. Then I start thinking, oh what will I do if the show doesn't work and shuts down. But somewhere I know these challenges give me growth also. I feel people should know how to deal with their insecurities."

Rashami, who has openly talked about mental health and dealing with depression in life urged people to talk about their problems with their family and loved ones. She also added that she has no shame in accepting that she was into depression, "When it comes to mental health, I feel it all depends on the circumstances around you, the person you are and I don't feel money has got anything to do with mental health. It all depends on what kind of person you are. I feel people feel shy to talk about not being mentally stable, even if they want to vent out, they restrict themselves from doing it. I have realised in this period that I need my family and even they know they need me. Somewhere that bond has become stronger. And I feel a lot of people are dealing with depression and problems, I feel they should talk about it. I openly talk about depression, because as a person, I know what all I have gone through and I have no shame to accept that I was into depression and it to everyone at some point of time in life. With me it happens that sometimes when I see a person who is earning very less as compared to me, but has no tension and is happy in life, I find that person's life fascinating. I will have that feeling that despite every luxury of life I am not less happy than that person. Somewhere, your personality reflects you but you also need to understand what exactly you need in life," she said.

Reacting to the 90-day payment procedure, the Naagin 4 actress shared, "When you talk about 90-days payment rule let me tell you Producers also get money during that duration only. They only keep these 90 days grace period that if the money gets delayed they have some time in hand. There are also a lot of technicalities involved and even the channel is also involved in the payment process. The money in most of the cases don't go anywhere and actors get their money. But yes, you need to trust people. I know an incident happened recently with a show, where multiple producers and production houses were involved. But it always happens that the most innocent one gets caught in between."

