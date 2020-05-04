Rashami Desai REVEALS she's in touch with Sidharth Shukla; find out what she has to say about him

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. Known for portraying Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak, she has mesmerized the audience with her acting chops.

The actress was also seen in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. Life post the reality show for the actress has been quite hunky dory. Landing a role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller, Naagin 4 proved of the actress being noticed not only by the audience but also by the producers in the entertainment business. Though Rashami and BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla had fallouts in the house, the two shook hands post the show only to turn friends from foe. During a chat session with a leading daily she revealed of being in touch with Sidharth on and off basis. She also revealed of having a peek into his quarantine period.

She was quoted saying by E Times TV during their chat session, “I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos; yes I am in touch with him.” Her relationship with Arhaan Khan took a nasty turn after he was unmasked of taking undue advantage of the actress. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is now Rashami’s close pal post BB13, had slammed Arhaan on the show. During her chat session she did not mention his name, but she hinted at love not being part of her life, but feels blessed of having family, friends and fans.

She was quoted saying, “Aik hi cheez hai jo meri life mein nahi ho pati hai I think that subject is not for me. I will not talk about it but yes I still have my family and friends.”

Credits: E Times, SpotboyE.com