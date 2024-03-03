Rashami Desai reveals the reason why she wasn't a part of Bigg Boss 17 along with bestie Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has been a part of Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the finalists and was playing the game well. She was in the news that time because of her fights with co-contestant and former boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami was then seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 as well. She entered as the guest in the season 14 but entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 15. She has been loved by the audience and many expected that she would definitely enter Bigg Boss 17 as wild card or as a guest to support her best friend Ankita Lokhande. However, Rashami did not enter the show.

She has now opened up about why she did not come on the show. She shared the reason on her social media handle. She said she has done a lot of Bigg Boss now. She wrote, "I think maine bahut kar liya. I love acting, I have been doing that with wholeheartedly jahan main jaisi perform karna chahti hun, no calculations no judgment. And as an actor, I love my job."

She further said that she does not even watch the show but she did watch season 17 for Ankita. She shared, "So, I think I am done with BB. I have lot of love all the contestants. I come from a very good and a very nice background. I don't feel like...I don't even watch only if my very closer friend, jaisi ki Ankita was very close, so I was keeping a track on it. But if you ask me personally, I don't watch BB, but with all the support and love that I have got from you, maybe I'm not strong like you guys. I'm very emotional and BB is not for me. I'm done with it. Maybe in future also, I'm not looking ki hoga but it might be for promotion."

Ankita and Rashami are best friends and post Bigg Boss 17, we saw them spending time together. Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up of the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth place respectively. Ankita had entered the show along with her husband, Vicky Jain.

Credits - Bollywood Life