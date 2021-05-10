Ratna Pathak Shah opens up about the possibility of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3

MUMBAI: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 1 was an iconic show.

Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhi, Satish Shah’s Indravadan aka Indu Sarabhai, Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan), and Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar) attained cult status. Season 2 released in 2017, and the audiences have been waiting to see part 3. In a recent interaction with a media portal, Ratna Pathak Shah was asked about the possibility of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3.

The actress said, “Well well well! Sometimes it's best to leave something where it is, I don’t think Sarabhai 2 was quite the same as Sarabhai 1. So maybe we should do something different with the same group of people. I mean it's not as if we can only do the Sarabhais you know." She also spoke about the star system in the Hindi film industry. “Fortunately, the filmmakers of this generation, unlike the filmmakers of my generation are able to see beyond stars,” Ratna states.

She adds, “In the old days they saw stars, even in the alternate film world, the art film world… they also created their own star system. How many films were made without Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah), Om (Puri), Shabana (Azmi), Smita (Patil)? What happened to Deepti Naval, what happened to Pakanj Kapur, where did they get the parts, what happened to Paresh Rawal - what a brilliant actor. He had to go to Hindi commercial cinema, before he got any parts, right? Hum log sab nahin the kya? (Weren't we there?) Kisi ki aankh nahin khuli thi kya? (Didn’t anyone see us?). So theek hai, woh zamana aisa tha, bechare star ke bhaki woh bhi the, yeh bhi the (It’s fine. That time was like that, both would preach the stars). Abhi fortunately kahaani ki bhakti ho rahi hai (Now fortunately the story is given the foremost importance).”

Credits: Pinkvilla