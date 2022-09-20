Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Pranali Rathod follows the footsteps of Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-scene dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahus and the other Jodis.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show in a different avatar.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

We had reported earlier that the show is coming to an end, and next week the show would say goodbye to the audience.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actors as well as the show.

Now we came across a video where one can see Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod following the footsteps of Sumbul Touqeer Khan of Imlie where she is copying the victory dance that she used to do on the show.

Whenever Sumbul won any task in the show, she used to do her special dance and Pranali did it for her this time.

Well, this shows the friendship and bond between Sumbul and Pranali and the fans are happy to see their friendship on screen.

