Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Lovely! Back to school days as the contestants relive their old days; Fahmaan Khan gets a hit from Arjun Bijani

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, the contestants will remember their school days as they have dressed in that theme, and Arjun in a fun way would hit Fahmaan Khan.

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

Now we came across a video where one can see how the contestants are dressed up as school-going children and are having super fun on the sets of the show. 

Arjun Bijlani would hit Fahmaan Khan as a punishment and Rakhi and Shiva would have a fun tiff with each other.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment that will leave everyone in splits.

It will also be girls vs. boys and the entertainment quotient will be high.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

