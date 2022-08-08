Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OMG! Akshay Kumar auditions for the lead in Anupamaa?

Anupamaa and Anuj have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be a Janmashtami special. While Akshara looks like a peacock and Raavi turns into Gopi. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:18
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special. While Akshara looks like a peacock and Raavi turns into Gopi. 

We exclusively revealed that the show is all set to have a Bollywood special Sunday. Where we will see actors from all the shows coming in Bollywood characters and you wouldn't want to miss out on them. 

We got our hands on the looks that the actors are all set to choose for the Bollywood characters, Sai will turn Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Bijlani is going to be Raj from DDLJ, Banni is Paro, Akshara is Anjali while Anuj is going to be Amitabh Bachchan from Coolie No 1. We had even revealed Akshay Kumar is all set to come to the show to promote his film Rakshabandhan.

In the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar reveals that 20 years ago Rupali Ganguly used to tie him Rakhi for 5 long years and today on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, they recreate the ritual and Rupali promises to tie him Rakhi every year henceforth. 

Akshay Kumar then tries to imitate Anupamaa with her iconic dialogue but fails in the mids as he forgets the monologue, well his power-packed performance is surely going to give a run to Anupamaa for the lead, isn't it?

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:18

