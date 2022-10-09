Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: WHOA! Rupali Ganuguly to express her feelings for Gaurav Khanna, but here's the twist

The latest episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar seems to be very interesting as the promo shows Rupali Ganguly trying to express her feelings to Gaurav Khanna. Check out more details here.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:25
MUMBAI: Every weekend the cast of all the Star Plus shows get together and have loads of fun on the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The teams of the cast of various drama shows compete against each other in fun-filled competitions in order to gain victory. The show is full of fun challenges and great performances.

It is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Balraj Sayal. The show is highly appreciated by the audience.

Every week, the makers try something new to keep the audience entertained. This week, it’s all going to be about love. All the on-screen couples are going to come together to compete against each other.

The promo looks super fun as we can see one of the most loved on-screen couple Anupamaa and Anuj flirting with each other as part of a fun challenge. In the challenge, the host Arjun Bijlani is holding up boards with words that Rupali Ganguly has to use while expressing her love for Gaurav Khanna.

It looks super funny and entertaining.

Check out the promo here:

The promo has left the audience hooked and waiting for the episode.

