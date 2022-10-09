Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: WHOA! Rupali Ganuguly to express her feelings for Gaurav Khanna, but here's the twist

MUMBAI: Every weekend the cast of all the Star Plus shows get together and have loads of fun on the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The teams of the cast of various drama shows compete against each other in fun-filled competitions in order to gain victory. The show is full of fun challenges and great performances.

It is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Balraj Sayal. The show is highly appreciated by the audience.

Every week, the makers try something new to keep the audience entertained. This week, it’s all going to be about love. All the on-screen couples are going to come together to compete against each other.

The promo looks super fun as we can see one of the most loved on-screen couple Anupamaa and Anuj flirting with each other as part of a fun challenge. In the challenge, the host Arjun Bijlani is holding up boards with words that Rupali Ganguly has to use while expressing her love for Gaurav Khanna.

It looks super funny and entertaining.

The promo has left the audience hooked and waiting for the episode.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.