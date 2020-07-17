Read to know about the CONNECTION between Zain Imam and Barun Sobti

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in many shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, among others. His new project is Voot’s Asur.

The actor has always been away from the media glare and is not on any social media platform.

On the other hand, Zain Imam is one of the hottest actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk who rose to fame with Zee TV's show Tashan-E-Ishq has become a hot favourite among the fans.

The ace star is extremely active on social media and keeps posting latest updates from his personal and professional life on a regular basis.

The two are big names in the world of television. Zain has just begun his career in the television industry whereas Barun has already made a mark for himself in the entertainment business.

Now we came across a video where Barun and Zain shared that they belong to the same city and also enacted how the boys from there are.

A lesser-known fact is that the two are Delhi Boys and they share that special connection with each other. In the video, Zain shows how a Delhi boy would flirt with a girl.

The actor nails the act and is so apt that all Delhi boys will be able to relate to it.

Well, there is no doubt that both Zain and Barun are the most loved actors on television and the fans miss watching them on screen.

