Really! Bepanaah actress Ekta Sharma joins call centre for THIS shocking reason, details inside

MUMBAI : Ekta Sharma, who is known for her roles in popular shows like Bepanah Pyaar, Kkusum, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is now working in a call center. The actress decided to take up the job as she failed to find work in television post-pandemic. According to Ekta, she had approached her contacts in the television industry to find work, but nothing materialised.

According to the actress, she was out of work from the first lockdown. Initially, she survived by selling her jewellery, hoping that things would work out. But Ekta Sharma decided to pursue another career, after waiting for over a year for an opportunity in television. “I am an educated woman and rather than sitting at home crying, I decided to go out and earn. I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it,” said the actress.

She further revealed, “I will be honest it was a very tough decision. I had to mentally prepare myself to go out and work in the real world. From living the luxury vanity life where you have a spot boy around you, diet food, and everything nice to now talking to angry customers on calls… It has been a paradigm shift for me. However, I am thankful that my parents made me complete my graduation so that I could bag this job.”

Credit: Pinkvilla