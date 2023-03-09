Really! Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her brother was not happy when she married Shahnawaz Sheikh

Many were against her marriage within her family and one of them was her brother Andeep Bhattacharjee.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV shows and impressed the audience with her performance. She recently grabbed headlines after marrying the love of her life Shahnawaz Sheikh.

While many raised eyebrows over the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress’s hush hush wedding to her gym trainer Shahnawaz, many were against her marriage within her family and one of them was her brother Andeep Bhattacharjee. 

Andeep did not attend any of Devoleena’s wedding festivities. The actress has now revealed that things are well between her and her brother now. She told a news portal, “Time heals everything. And siblings are used to each other's anger. But at the end of the day we both have our backs and know that very well.”

Devoleena further added, "It's my family and I know how to keep my relationships healthy. One should not forget I'm one of the favourite bahus of TV screen, Gopi Bahu.’

Post her wedding to Shahnawaz, Andeep had shared a cryptic post that read, “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment. They don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJiqSNITd3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

