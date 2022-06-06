Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. The diva is known as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's original 'Gopi Bahu'.
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV shows and impressed the audience with her performance.

The actress is known as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's original 'Gopi Bahu'. Well, the good news is she is all set to return to the show. The actress announced in a new post that she will be playing her role again though it will be a brief one this time.

ALSO READ: Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena

Taking to her social media handle, the pretty lady also revealed that she has completed 10 years of being known as Gopi Bahu. "10 Years As “Gopi”. It can't just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express gratitude towards the character. No matter what I do but Saathiya & Gopi is & will always be close to my heart & soul,” wrote the actress, and added, “Though I might not be a part of Saathiya 2 for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me."

Further, Devoleena thanked the makers and wrote, "With this i would like to thank @msrashmi2002_ mam for showing the love towards me & Gopi @pawankumarmarut Sir yeh na hota agar 10 saal pehle aapne apni Gopi nahi chunte. Always grateful to @starplus."

She then revealed that she will step into the character of Gopi again. “Coming to your screen As Gopi Soon. Stay Tuned. And Thank you my Extended Family. Without you all it wouldn’t have been possible. I LOVE YOU ALL. 10 YEARS OF DEVOLEENA AS GOPI. HURRAY,” she wrote.

Take a look below.

On the work front, Devoleena is currently busy with a short film that she has shot with Renuka Shahane.

Are you excited to see Devoleena in the television show again? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I remember visiting an old-age home and seeing a lady waiting for her kids to take her home; it was heartbreaking : Devoleena Bhattacharjee

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 12:46

