Really! Did Dipika Kakar change her name to Faiza to marry actor Shoaib Ibrahim? Deets inside

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

There are speculations that Dipika who fell in love with Shoaib, converted to Islam when she married him in 2017 and also changed her name to Faiza.

Now, a picture of an invitation card of the couple has gone viral where it is written ‘Shoaib Ibrahim Weds Faiza’. Check it out;

A source close to the couple said that the name was only used for the invitation card but she had neither converted to Islam nor changed her name. The source told a news portal, “She has not converted her religion. Her name is Dipika Kakar only. She will change it to Dipika Ibrahim. I spoke to them personally. They have used Faiza only for the invitation cards.”

Shoaib and Dipika became a household name with their popular show Sasural Simar Ka.

