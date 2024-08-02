Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!

Avinash and Falaq's growing intimacy became a matter of contention both inside and beyond the home. The two discussed their relationship and the influence of their past on their present dynamic in a recent interview.
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva

MUMBAI: The actors Avinash Sachdeva and Falaq Naaz appeared as contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. Avinash and Falaq's growing intimacy became a matter of contention both inside and beyond the home. The two discussed their relationship and the influence of their past on their present dynamic in a recent interview.

(Also read:Sad! Falaq Naaz on Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, “Every Year December is going to haunt us”)

Regarding their relationship, Avinash replied, "I can't outright deny or confirm it because it's not that simple. I won't completely agree either, as it's not that straightforward."

He further added, "Our connection began in Bigg Boss, and it's evolving. While I won't deny it, I personally hesitate to label it as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."

Falaq Naaz intervened, saying that their relationship is a step behind a certain relationship that everyone is interested in and goes beyond friendship. The interview explored the causes of this situation, linking it to insecurities and previous relationships.

Avinash highlighted, “I am grateful for the maturity within me; understanding resides in me. It is crucial for us to be on the same page; maintaining alignment is highly important. This dialogue might occasionally be bothersome when I inquire whether we share similar thoughts, as my habitual line is to ask if our perspectives align.”

Many housemates hang out together after the show and make important friendship goals. Avinash recently met Falaq and Pooja in the city among all.

In the end, the couple did neither affirm nor refute the nature of their relationship. Even though they first connected during season two of Bigg Boss OTT, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have remained friends outside of the show.

In relation to Bigg Boss OTT 2, participants were Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, and Abhishek Malhan on the JioCinema-streamed show. Making history as the first wild card to win the Salman Khan-hosted show, Elvish Yadav emerged victorious.

(Also read: Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if the show is biased and breaks silence on whether cell phones are used inside the house)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!
