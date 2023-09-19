Sad! Falaq Naaz on Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, “Every Year December is going to haunt us”

There was a time when Falaq's family had to go through the toughest of phases when actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by suicide and her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested for abetment.
Falaq Naaz

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”, where the game is being liked by the audience. Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she was a contestant who didn't break down easily.

The entire family stood by him and even had a press conference defending him. Falaq got emotional speaking of the late actress Tunisha. She said, "I can't describe the moment what Sheezan has been through in words and what we all went through during that period. I just pray to God nobody goes through it. It was a very difficult phase and it is impossible to explain in words."

Falaq added, “There’s an emptiness in life now and every year December is going to haunt us. No one can fill the emptiness and the time we spent was beautiful.”

Falaq further said, “All the time that I’ve spent with her was beautiful and I want to remember it always like that. I miss her a lot and at each and every moment, I miss her. Even during Bigg Boss, there were days when I would miss her a lot because there were situations in the house which reminded me of her. She can never be removed from the heart.”

Falaq mentioned that after Tunisha’s death, she struggled to give auditions and say her lines as she had lost confidence. She used to start crying uncontrollably and give 12-13 takes to complete her audition. The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant said, “Sheezan came to me and calmed me down but I couldn’t understand what was happening to me.”

Falaq also said that Bigg BOss OTT helped her immensely and it helped regain a little bit of her lost confidence. 

Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’s set on 24th December 2022.

