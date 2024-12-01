Really! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare trolled for having a Christian wedding, “Ek dharm follow krlo”

A video of Nupur and Ira’s Christian wedding has gone viral where netizens are trolling the couple. While Nupur is a Hindu and Ira is a Muslim, the couple decided to have a wedding in Christian style, which has left netizens wondering.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple first had a registered marriage then had a couple of festivities spread over many days like Haldi, Mehnedi,etc. 

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

One user wrote, “Y hindu hai muslim hai y Christian hai kon h y log inka koi imaan Dharam hai ya nhi ?”, another user wrote, “I don’t understand….they do Christian wedding just for a trend ? Clearly none of the groom family or brides family follows Christianity then why is that for ??! Jus for the trend ?!” One commented, “Wait a minute They did nigah first then Mehndi, Haldi & Sangeet and now christain wedding?”Another wrote, “Ek dharm follow krlo. But proper rituals k sath”

Check out the comments and post here;

