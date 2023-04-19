Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show reportedly due to issues on monetary matters.
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show. 

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show reportedly due to issues on monetary matters. There were rumors that Krushna will be returning to the show and the comedian has now reacted to these rumors. 

Krushna said that he was approached by the makers a few days ago but again things didn’t move forward because of contractual and monetary issues yet again. He said, “Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se”

Krushna concludes, “Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won't it?” Krushna’s character os Sapna Sharma left everyone in splits and was loved by all. 

On asking about whether The Kapil Sharma Show will end soon, Krushna didn’t give a definite answer.

