REALLY! Mandira Bedi turns off Insta comments after being massively trolled over her bikini post with male friend

MUMBAI: Actress-host Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal in July last year, has been facing backlash on social media for posting a bikini picture with a male friend on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Mandira posted two pictures with her friend on her Instagram account. In one of the pics, a bikini-clad Mandira can be seen giving a tight hug to her male friend as they chill in the pool.

As soon as she uploaded the pics, her comment section was flooded with hateful comments. Sadly, Mandira had to turn her Instagram comments off on this particular post.

Meanwhile, in February, Mandira took a trip down memory lane as Valentine’s Day marked her wedding anniversary with her late husband Raj Kaushal.

The couple tied the knot in 1999. This year would have been the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mandira shared pictures from their wedding and remembered Raj.

Raj is known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. His last rites took place in Mumbai with Mandira Bedi performing the ceremony. Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present at the funeral.

