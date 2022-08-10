Really! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her wedding look, Netizens say “Makeup and dressing sense nill”

While her fans loved the Sasural Genda Phool actress’s look and praised her for the unconventional bridal look, there are many who trolled her look.
Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.
While her fans loved the Sasural Genda Phool actress’s look and praised her for the unconventional bridal look, there are many who trolled her look. One netizen wrote, “Such a sad color...... doesn't look good”, Another user wrote, “Her style statement always remain good but wedding outfit plus mang tika n everything is so mismatched both are good looking people but choice of wedding outfits are not good at all ...god knows why they have chose this ..white wedding outfit also looks good but open hair mismatched jewelry all things are so unfit for celebrity wedding.” One user commented, “

Wight kyu pehna h koi Mar Gaya Tha matam m aayi h kya” Another one wrote, “Makeup nd dressing sense nill.”

Check out her post below;


Dalljiet and Nikhil are off to Thailand for their honeymoon. The actress posted some glimpses on her social media page and captioned it, “Sharing a clip from their fun honeyloon, Daljiet wrote, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!"

 

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

 

    

 

