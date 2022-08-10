Really! Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel reply to fans asking them if they will have more kids in future, duo says “that’s expensive, guys be kind…”

The couple who is enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Thailand answered their fans’ questions on Instagram. A fan asked the duo if they will have more kids in future.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 10:17
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Also Read- If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

The couple who is enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Thailand answered their fans’ questions on Instagram. A fan asked the duo if they will have more kids in future. To this Dalljiet replied, “No guys, we already have three kids. I think that is more than enough, guys be kind.” Nikhil added, “That’s expensive!”

When fans kept wondering how the newlyweds left their three kids back home in Mumbai and came to Bangkok, Dalljiet had a sweet reply, “Dono ghar pe chill kar, Aari is out shopping while Jaydon is out enjoying.”

The couple also thanks their fans for the wishes and blessings.

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

Also Read- Shocking! From Dalljiet Kaur to Nisha Rawal, these Television actresses refused to be abused further in their marriage and walked out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-TOI

 

 

    

 

 

 

    

 

Dalljiet Kaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Dalljiet Kaur Wedding Shalin Dalljiet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Nikhil Patel Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool Daljeet Kaur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 10:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abir gets kidnapped; Akshara in a state of shock
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Paras Kalnawat in an all-new avatar as he enters Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya post a 20 year-leap!
MUMBAI :One of Zee TV’s most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats...
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni: High Drama! Pratiksha takes an oath to not let Ravi marry Kavya
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Really! Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel reply to fans asking them if they will have more kids in future, duo says “that’s expensive, guys be kind…”
MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony...
Anupamaa: AWW! Kavya will trick Vanraj to play holi with her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! “OTT has been a great disruptor of giving lame content and provided some good quality content” Ratna Pathak Shah
Must Read! “OTT has been a great disruptor of lame content and has provided with some good ones” - Ratna Pathak Shah

Latest Video

Related Stories
Akshara in a state of shock
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abir gets kidnapped; Akshara in a state of shock
Kundali Bhagya
Paras Kalnawat in an all-new avatar as he enters Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya post a 20 year-leap!
SUMBUL
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special moments of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan that went viral
Gurkirat
MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The finale week begins; contestants have to face the challenge of party platter; Gurkirat goofs up again
Abhinav Kapoor
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor reveals how much he misses Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, deets inside
Saswata Chatterjee
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy”