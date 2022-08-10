Really! Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel reply to fans asking them if they will have more kids in future, duo says “that’s expensive, guys be kind…”

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

The couple who is enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Thailand answered their fans’ questions on Instagram. A fan asked the duo if they will have more kids in future. To this Dalljiet replied, “No guys, we already have three kids. I think that is more than enough, guys be kind.” Nikhil added, “That’s expensive!”

When fans kept wondering how the newlyweds left their three kids back home in Mumbai and came to Bangkok, Dalljiet had a sweet reply, “Dono ghar pe chill kar, Aari is out shopping while Jaydon is out enjoying.”

The couple also thanks their fans for the wishes and blessings.

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

