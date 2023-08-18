Really! Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu reconcile after divorce? Read to know more

Many wondered if Rashami and Nandish are back together after their ugly divorce some years back. Many blamed Rashami for the divorce due to her possessiveness.
Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is a very renowned name in the Indian television industry. The actress has always been in the spotlight for her charming looks and fashion appeal. The actress rose to fame with the popular TV serial Uttaran, where she played the role of Tapasya. Her acting skills and beauty were immensely appreciated by the audience. In the show, she met her co-star Nandish Sandhu. They found a connection and soon after, they started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2012 but soon there was trouble in paradise and they filed for divorce in 2016.

Now, recently Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri celebrated her birthday in a grand celebration and many of her celeb friends were there including Rashami and Nandish. While Akanksha looked gorgeous in an orange mini cut out sheer dress, Rashami and Nandish came together and seemed to enjoy themselves a lot. Other celebs present there included Aamir Ali, Palak Purswani, Umar Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Roshni Walia and Ali Mercchant among many others.    

INTERESTING: Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu opens up on his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey!

Credit-Spotboye 

