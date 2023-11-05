Really! Rupali Ganguly reveals she was on maternity leave when she was offered Anupamaa

Now during an interview with an entertainment portal, Rupali revealed her love for the character
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Now during an interview with an entertainment portal, Rupali revealed her love for the character saying, “My journey as Anupama has been an adventurous ride. The love that I receive from the audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal.”

Rupali further said that she was on a maternity break due to which she lost out on a lot of offers. However when Anupama came to her she decided to take a chance.

Rupali said, “It is because of Anupama that I have received so much admiration from the audience. Fans have loved the chemistry of Anuj and Anupama, since the time Anupama aired, it has been number one on the TRP charts. I feel blessed when I hear fans saying Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalte Rahe.”

Rupali has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

