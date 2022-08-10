Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her performance was loved by her fans and her mom Shweta Tiwari said that she was proud of her daughter and everything that she has achieved so far.

Also Read-Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply

Palak is the daughter of Shweta’s first husband Raja Chaudhary who she divorced in 2007. Raja and Shweta both moved on in their life. While Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, Raja married Shveta Sood in 2015. Shweta divorced Abhinav in 2019 and brought up daughter Palak and son Reyansh all by herself. Raja and Shveta’s relationship soon deteriorated too.

Raja was involved with Shraddha Sharma who accused him of physical violence due to which he was even arrested.

Shveta Sood, who is a Mumbai based Human Resource professional, reportedly asked for a huge alimony to separate from Raja.

Shweta is currently seen in the Tv show Main Hoon Aparajita while Palak’s debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released recently on the big screens.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-NDTV