Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce

Palak is the daughter of Shweta’s first husband Raja Chaudhary who she divorced in 2007. Raja and Shweta both moved on in their life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 16:12
Palak

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her performance was loved by her fans and her mom Shweta Tiwari said that she was proud of her daughter and everything that she has achieved so far.

Also Read-Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply

Palak is the daughter of Shweta’s first husband Raja Chaudhary who she divorced in 2007. Raja and Shweta both moved on in their life. While Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, Raja married Shveta Sood in 2015. Shweta divorced Abhinav in 2019 and brought up daughter Palak and son Reyansh all by herself. Raja and Shveta’s relationship soon deteriorated too. 

Raja was involved with Shraddha Sharma who accused him of physical violence due to which he was even arrested. 

Shveta Sood, who is a Mumbai based Human Resource professional, reportedly asked for a huge alimony to separate from Raja. 



Also Read-“Every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting,” said Main Hoon Aparajita’s Dhwani Gori

Shweta is currently seen in the Tv show Main Hoon Aparajita while Palak’s debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released recently on the big screens.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-NDTV 

Raja Chaudhary Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari Comedy Circus Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hegde Salman Khan Main Hoon Aparajita Harrdy Sandhu Bijli Bijli TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke...
WOW! IB71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer looks like an interesting film about India’s confidential mission
MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal is known for his high-octane action films, but it looks like he is now entering a different...
Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Exclusive! Sana Sayaad talks about Kundali Bhagya and bond with Paras and Baseer, “My bonding with both Baseer and Paras is really nice”! Read for more!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is...
Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts for almost 6 years since it...
Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce
MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
WOW! IB71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer looks like an interesting film about India’s confidential mission
Latest Video
Related Stories
Soundous
Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Sheezan Khan
Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures
Kundali Bhagya
Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!
Umar Riaz
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Paras Kalnawat
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak To Grace The Stage of Krish and Prerna's Wedding Ceremony, Wait This Wedding Comes With A Twist!